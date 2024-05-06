AJOVista LLC Invests $48,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,439,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Matrix Service by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 114,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 18.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 217,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 382.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matrix Service

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $233,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.90 on Monday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

