Augmedix (AUGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Augmedix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 308.50%.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.70. 18,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUGX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Augmedix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Augmedix

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,923.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,527. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading

