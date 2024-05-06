Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,694. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
