Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

