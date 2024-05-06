BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Daseke comprises about 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Daseke at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 277,323 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 67.9% in the third quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 575,271 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 256,316 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Daseke by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,200. The company has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 30.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

