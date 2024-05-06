N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,943. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.69.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

