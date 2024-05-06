Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,051 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $75.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.