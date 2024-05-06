Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $5.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 1,896.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,814 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 288,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

