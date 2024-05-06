Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 254,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,806. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

