Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.59. 2,124,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,628. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

