CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $165.00 Price Target at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGI
CGI Trading Down 0.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.