Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $708,750.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.24 on Monday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
