Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $708,750.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.24 on Monday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

