EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.09. EHang shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 1,167,395 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.09.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,494 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,922,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in EHang by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in EHang by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

