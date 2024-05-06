DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.10. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 85,211 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after acquiring an additional 430,603 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

