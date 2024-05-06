Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $31.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $766.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,840. The company has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $760.96 and its 200-day moving average is $673.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

