Energizer (ENR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

