First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Up 20%

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 118,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 99,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

