Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
