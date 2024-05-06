Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

