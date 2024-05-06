Contrasting ON (NYSE:ONON) & TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TOD’S and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 0 0 1 0 3.00 ON 0 4 13 0 2.76

ON has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given ON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ON is more favorable than TOD’S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A ON 4.04% 6.85% 4.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TOD’S and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.1% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOD’S and ON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A $2.91 12.92 ON $2.00 billion 10.50 $88.67 million $0.27 123.22

ON has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S. TOD’S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON beats TOD’S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

