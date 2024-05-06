FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

FMC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. 1,904,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

