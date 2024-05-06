FourThought Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

