FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Mills by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. 1,403,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

