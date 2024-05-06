FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 217,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.38. 6,177,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,452,972. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.