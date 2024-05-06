Investors Buy Large Volume of GlycoMimetics Put Options (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 14,196 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 1,526 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLYC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,181,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

