iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.74

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 3722061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.