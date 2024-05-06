Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.75.

JAZZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 571,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

