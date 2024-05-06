Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.4 %

PSEP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares. The company has a market cap of $702.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.