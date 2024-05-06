Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1,758.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,881 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $63.11. 461,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,128. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

