Lincoln National Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $407,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 22,122 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $435.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

