LSV Asset Management Has $28.09 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 517.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 177,254 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.