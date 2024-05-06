LSV Asset Management Has $28.09 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 517.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 177,254 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.
Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
