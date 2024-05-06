U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $256.08 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.