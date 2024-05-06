Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.6%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.68. 162,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 347,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.