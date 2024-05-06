AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.9% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.48. 2,486,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,807,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

