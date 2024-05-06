MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. 207,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,042. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

