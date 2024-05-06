NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.73. Approximately 1,678,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,191,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

