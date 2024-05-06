Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,045 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,870,000 after buying an additional 1,308,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 367,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,019. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

