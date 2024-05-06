SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $19,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.58. 8,398,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,665,117. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

