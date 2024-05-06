Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Henry Schein by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

HSIC stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

