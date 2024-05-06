Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $40.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.12. 535,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Select Medical by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 230.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

