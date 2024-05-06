Smart Sand (SND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

