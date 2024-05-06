Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 366.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.81. 2,897,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.30. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.40 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

