Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.31.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPLK
Splunk Price Performance
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Splunk
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.