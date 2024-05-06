Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.36

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 227651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

