Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.59

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 6901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 1,017,590 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,895 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

