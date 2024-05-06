TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 459 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $16.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $596.09. 2,758,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $602.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.03 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

