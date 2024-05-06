TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,890 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. 4,487,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

