TD Securities Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.17.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FN

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at C$36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.07.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2042 dividend. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.