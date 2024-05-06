TD Securities Lowers Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Wajax stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$28.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,874. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$21.63 and a 1 year high of C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

