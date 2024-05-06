Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after buying an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 369,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 159,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

