U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.49% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 57.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:APRJ opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.